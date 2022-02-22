BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Lehigh Valley Auto Show is just three weeks away. Organizers within The Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers Association are hosting a preview at the Stabler Arena in Bethlehem.
The Auto Show kicks off on March 16th and is a 5-day car show.
69 News is getting a look at some of the new models that will be displayed at the 2022 Lehigh Valley Auto Show.
The 2022 show is centered around the theme "Leading the Charge – Find out what's electrifying the auto industry".
Electric vehicles are at the forefront of conversation following an immense increase of sales last year.
This year's show will feature 145,000 square feet of new cars, trucks, SUVs, crossovers, vans and cycles in three contiguous venues.
Lehigh University's Goodman Campus transforms into an auto-lovers paradise and it's benefitting the community.
The association is made up of 63 new car franchised dealers responsible for thousands of jobs. It was those dealers who got together over two decades ago to highlight the special auto market here in the Lehigh Valley.
"It really says something about the Lehigh Valley. You have a show in Pittsburg, a show in Philly, I think that the fact we are having it speaks volumes about our Community. It really does help our dealers, helps our advertisers , helps suppliers and most of it all it helps our customers," Tom Kwiatek, Executive Director of the Greater Lehigh Valley Auto Dealers.
"I think people are extremely happy, not only the dealers but the general public because their cars are up and they have a lot of questions. Are the cars on lot? what's new? Should I plan now? We've been getting a lot of phone calls and I think the excitement is here. It's been 2019 since we've had a show," continued Kwiatek.
Kwiatwk says the biggest question they have for 2022 is not if there's a show, but what's going to be displayed.
Normally contracts are set by November but this year they wont know until the week before
The auto show kicks off March 16th and will run through the 20th.