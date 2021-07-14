ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Families in the Lehigh Valley struggling to make ends meet are getting help from a grocery store and nonprofit.
Price Rite Marketplace workers helped give out food and other items Wednesday to 400 families who pulled up outside The Palace Center in Allentown.
The free giveaway is through Price Rite's partnership with Feed the Children nonprofit.
Volunteers handed out 25-pound boxes of food to each family, as well as 15-pound boxes of hygiene products and personal care items.
"You know, we're coming out of COVID. We're still feeling the effects of it. Families are reeling from the prior two years, if you will. And there's a lot of need in this marketplace," said Joe Allegro with Feed the Children.
They also gave out two free backpacks to every family. Each backpack was filled with school supplies to help kids start off the new school year right.