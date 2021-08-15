ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Thousands of visitors are coming out for Lehigh Valley Pride Fest.
"This is our 28th year so we've been around for a very long time here in the region. It's a safe space for people who have been wanting to celebrate their love in so many ways and this is that place to do that," said Stephen Jiwanmall of the Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center.
Supporting the LGBT community is easy at Pride Fest. The Bradbury-Sullivan LGBT Community Center makes it possible each year. The Jewish Community Center in Allentown's West End is where you'd find the colors of the rainbow for as far as the eye could see.
"This is a place to get educated and to get inspired. We have more than 120 artists, retailers, vendors," said Jiwanmall. "You can learn more about health programs. You can get vaccinated year for the COVID-19 virus. You can learn a lot about many different aspects of our community."
Sometimes what makes us different, brings us together.
"All over the country, there is a strong LGBTQ+ community," said Matt Skallerud. "In today's day and age through the apps and all of that people are connecting and socializing differently."
That's why attendees say Pride Fest is so important.
"Pride festivals in the smaller midsize cities, they've been growing a lot because people have been coming out more so you're seeing this whole different dynamic," said Skallerud. "I feel like this is the future, where things are going to be, here in Allentown."