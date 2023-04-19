U. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. – A contentious meeting took place in Upper Nazareth Township, Northampton County, Wednesday night. The subject at hand: a pride festival planned for this June.
The organizer says she got the proper permits, but they were later rescinded. The township says it simply has to do with ordinance requirements.
But inside the Upper Nazareth Township meeting, plenty of people were unhappy with the pride fest itself that had been planned.
April Gabriel-Ferretti, who says she had been planning the event under her organization "Nazareth Together," says she got the permits needed to hold the pride festival a few months ago.
"She applied, thinking it would be a smaller event," Jessica Gilronan, a friend and supporter, said. "And after she had posted it and shared it with some friends, a lot of people wanted to support the event and it grew."
Once the event blew up on Facebook, Gabriel-Ferretti says the township came back with a lot of red tape.
The letter from the township says Gabriel-Ferretti's application was for a large pavilion rental at Tuskes Park for a private party of 40-80 people, and that she misrepresented the event in her application.
"After further review of your application and your social media post on Facebook," the letter says, "This is clearly not a small party. This is an event."
Gabriel-Ferretti tells 69 News the increased number of expected attendees was due to more interest in the event than she originally anticipated. She says she does not remember the original number she wrote down, but she believes it was for 50 or more people.
The letter from the township also says it "would be pleased" to allow the pride event, but "it must be done in accordance with our practice and protocols."
Another issue, the township said, is that Gabriel-Ferretti registered the event under her own name and not "Pride Nazareth." Gabriel-Ferretti says in her initial application she used both her name as well as the name of her organization, "Nazareth Together."
She shared with 69 News her response to the township's letter and concerns, which stated that she submitted a new application in March.
The event, however, was denied again by the township at Wednesday night's meeting.
"The event's canceled; it's not happening now," Vanessa Spinozzi, a Nazareth resident, said. Hallelujah."
Spinozzi says she came to the meeting to oppose the event. She and others against the event said they took issue with the fact the pride event is advertised as "family-friendly."
"Pride is sexuality. I mean, that's it — it's sexuality. There's no sexuality in children," Spinozzi said. "I have friends that are Christians, I have friends that are lesbians, I have friends of all kind. Nobody cares what anybody does as an adult."
Gabriel-Ferretti says the whole event — drag show included — will, in fact, be family-friendly.
"Why does sex come into the conversation when we talk about the queer community?" she said. "Why do they point fingers and talk about child abuse? It's alarming to me."
Though the event isn't happening in the township, the organizer tells 69 News the event will still go on at the New Creation UCC in Palmer Township this coming June.