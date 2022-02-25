ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Even though parts of Ukraine are under siege, people here at home are still able to keep in touch with their loved ones for now.
On Friday, we sat in the sanctuary of the small chapel in St. Mary's Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Allentown with Father Richard Jendras. He was calling his uncle, who now lives in the middle of a war-torn country.
"I could never even think of having such a nightmare. I could never even think of dreaming such a nightmare," said Father Jendras, translating for his uncle.
Father Jendras asked us not to show his uncle's face or use his name for fear that he could become a target of the Russian military if he was seen on Western media. He lives in the western Ukrainian town of Ternopil, a town many people are driving through as they flee.
"It's bumper to bumper essentially is what he's saying, and they're going through Ternopil to eventually get to Poland," said Father Jendras.
But Jendras' uncle will not be fleeing, because his own son is joining the Ukrainian defense forces.
"His son is 45 years old. He's going to have to go. He's going to have to go to fight. On Monday he has to report," said Father Jendras.
Jendras' uncle is also afraid his own city could eventually become a target for bombing.
"They expect that it could happen, because in the city there, they do have a military station, and there is military supplies," said Jendras, translating for his uncle.
Jendras said his family back here at home are having to find ways to cope. His cousin painted a picture of wheat fields and blue skies, resembling the Ukrainian flag. The green on the edge represents a peace that right now seems far away.
But his uncle still has hope.
"I just want Ukraine to exist. That peace would be like it was," said Father Jendras, translating for his uncle.
The national Ukranian Orthodox Church is organizing a fundraiser to support the Ukrainian people. You can find that on their website.