The United States and European allies are stepping up sanctions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine by adding measures directly targeting President Vladimir Putin and his top diplomat. Friday's announcements signal Western governments are putting diplomatic appeals to one side as Russia’s forces close in on Ukraine's capital. The EU’s unanimous decision, part of a broader sanctions package, showed Western powers moving toward unprecedented measures to try to force Putin to stop the brutal invasion of Russia’s neighbor and from unleashing a major war in Europe. White House press secretary Jen Psaki indicated the U.S. sanctions will include a travel ban.