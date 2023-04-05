Lightning Source, a printer of e-books, will cut 260 jobs at its Breinigsville location, according to Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry.
The operation at 860 Nestle Way will start laying off workers April 14, and continue to cut jobs through December, the department said.
The job cuts are posted in a WARN Notice from the department. The acronym stands for Worker Adjustment and Retraining Act Notice, which is required by federal law to advise communities and workers of some business closings and mass layoffs.
Lightning Source is part of Ingram Content Group. The company prints books "on demand," and is "Dedicated to Serving the Book Industry," according to its website.
Ingram Content's presses can print e-books as needed. According to a news release, "The company's comprehensive network, combined with integrated sales and marketing offering, ensures that its clients' titles reach booksellers, libraries and online retailers worldwide."
Ingram Content is based in La Vergne, Tennessee, and has operations in California, Minnesota, New York, Indiana, Oregon, and Chambersburg, Pennsylvania, in addition to the Lehigh County site, according to its website.
69 News has contacted Ingram for comment.