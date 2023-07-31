ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Authorities have released more details about the prisoner who briefly escaped as he was being transported to the Lehigh County Jail.

Jayshawn Flake-Turner, 19, was being extradited from Missouri to Lehigh County when he made a run for it while being taken into the jail, said the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office.

He was wanted on two counts of theft by deception and receiving stolen property, and a felony charge in Northampton County of dealing in proceeds of unlawful activities, the DA's office said.

Bethlehem police arranged the extradition, which was carried out by a private transport company.

When Flake-Turner arrived at the jail just before 6 p.m. Sunday, he fled from a sally port area, which is a secure entryway into the jail. He was caught just 10 minutes later by Allentown police in the 300 block of Hamilton Street under the Hamilton Street Bridge, the DA said.

He now faces a felony charge of escape from Sunday's incident.

Bail was denied as he is considered a flight risk, according to online records.