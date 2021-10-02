ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Hundreds of abortion-related demonstrations are happening across the country this week. That includes the Lehigh Valley.
They come as the U.S. Supreme Court is set to consider a challenge to the 1973 case that legalized abortion nationwide. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to begin a new term on Monday.
Dozens of people gathered in center city Allentown on Saturday as the debate over abortion rights heats up nationwide
"I think we have big numbers, we have a lot of great people coming out to support the cause," said Olivia Guerra, who said she is a pro-life supporter.
Guerra stood alongside other of pro-life supporters.
A number of pro-choice demonstrators stood just across the street for one of hundreds of Women's Marches being held around the nation.
"It's very important that we maintain our human being rights, like these are really important times," said Caroline Rhoads, who said she is a pro-choice supporter.
"We believe that abortion betrays women that the abortion industry lies to women and tells them that they can't be successful without having an abortion," said Guerra.
Stefania Johnson said she has been involved with the Women's March since 2017.
"We need safe abortions for women who are in absolute need of getting them," said Johnson.
Anna Gidosh is part of Allentown Free Abortion Clinics.
"We're really trying to make abortion rare," said Anna Gidosh of Allentown Free Abortion Clinics.
Caroline Rhoads said she believes the choice should be up to each individual.
"I hope that the Supreme Court upholds the Constitution," said Rhoads.
Meanwhile Gidosh said she believes more information needs to be spread about pregnancy resources.
"There are people who are conceived and raped and it's really difficult to tell those people their life wasn't worthwhile," said Gidosh
"My future feels like it could be disrupted by you know a rapist, anything like that," said Rhoads.
Mississippi is among a dozen states with laws that could take effect if Roe is overturned. Mississippi wants to ban abortions after 15 weeks or even earlier.
In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott signed a law that prohibits abortions once medical professionals detect a heartbeat.