BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The return of Musikfest is bringing along record sales for many businesses on Main Street, like The Attic clothing store.
"This past weekend at Musikfest here in downtown Bethlehem was insane," said The Attic owner Anne Kuronyi. “It was our busiest weekend ever. There were tons of people out and everyone seemed to be having a great time. It was very exciting.”
The beers have been flowing at Lost Tavern Brewery, which lost out on sales when the pandemic forced organizers to cancel Musikfest last year.
“This past weekend was probably a record weekend for us for sure,” said brewery owner Dina Robles. “I definitely think people are more excited. I think everybody’s just been waiting for two years to be able to do this again. So I think it’s almost a little more exciting than two years ago.”
Many shops are also taking advantage of the crowds by serving guests both inside and outside.
"This week has been hectic. We have the food truck right on Main Street. We’re a little slower here, so we’ve been prepping non-stop to send the food out to the truck,” said Randavoo owner Zach Umstead.
Despite a trying year and a half for many in the hospitality industry, which included shutdowns and trouble finding staff, some say the pandemic brought out the best in people.
“It’s been really nice to see that people have patience now, which is something that was lacking pre-COVID. So I think that’s something we gained from having something bad happen to us,” said Sarah Zohir, the owner of Johnny's Bagels and Deli.