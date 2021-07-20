LEHIGH TWP., Pa. - Hollywood has come to the Lehigh Valley.

It was lights, action and cameras Tuesday at Mary Immaculate Seminary in the Cherryville section of Lehigh Township.

They are filming a movie called "The Hail Mary." It's the third locally-produced movie from Lehigh Valley native Daniel Roebuck. "Getting Grace" was his the first, and "Lucky Louie" was the second.

"The Hail Mary" is about a hilarious nun who discovers a man who needs redemption, and to help him she cons him into creating a football team for her all-boys Catholic school.

