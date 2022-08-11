EASTON, Pa. – The guidelines for public comment at Easton City Council meetings have gotten a bit more specific.
During Wednesday night's meeting at city hall, council approved a bill amending rules and regulations governing its meetings.
The amendment protects councilmembers and city employees from being subjected to "personal, impertinent, profane or slanderous remarks" by citizens or visitors when addressing City Council.
Failure to comply will result in that person's removal from the meeting. That removal would come at the majority request of council, or by the initiation of the chairperson, subject to the override by a majority of council.
The amendment, introduced by Councilman Peter Melan, comes after recent meetings during which comments from the public have included complaints and accusations about specific city employees.
Easton Farmers' Market lawsuit
In other news, City Council approved a settlement agreement with Jane and Larry Dell, who had named the Hanover Insurance Co., the Easton Farmers' Market and the city as defendants in a "trip-and-fall" case while the Dells were patrons at the Farmers' Market.
Wednesday night's settlement ends all litigation including cross-claims and counterclaims. Hanover and the Farmers' Market will pay the Dells $15,000, while the city will compensate the couple with $5,000.
During Wednesday night's meeting, City Council also established penalties for riding bicycles, skateboards and other devices through special events and banned consumer fireworks in the city.