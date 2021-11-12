ALLENTOWN, Pa. - According to the Department of Environmental Protection, the amount of greenhouse gasses released into the atmosphere could slowly begin to shrink with just little shifts in our day-to-day lives.
One professor at Muhlenberg College has dedicated his career to educating students on sustainable solutions. He even wrote an entire book outlining what we can do.
"So the book is called 'Sustainable Solutions: Problem Solving for Future Generations.' Often we hear about despair, the future of the planet, the future of mankind. I wanted to write a solutions-based book that provided hope and resources for students and readers to make a difference in the world,” said Richard Niesenbaum, Professor of Biology and Director of Sustainability Studies at Muhlenberg College.
You may not even realize that you already do things out of habit that are actually contributing to a larger solution.
Shutting off the lights, going digital instead of printing paper, recycling, drinking from reusable water bottles, insulating your home, buying energy-efficient electronics, using less water, taking local trips, biking and walking instead of driving. All of these things may seem small, but can make a big difference.
"Many people are looking towards electric or hybrid vehicles, looking to use public transportation. Another major contributor to greenhouse gasses is agriculture, thinking about the food you buy. Local agriculture, organic agriculture," said Niesenbaum.
Many people view climate change as a political agenda. Professor Niesenbaum says that's not the case.
“It's an issue of caring for humans and caring for the planet, and I think if we talk about climate change in that context, people relate to it better," said Niesenbaum. "We need to make a change because you're going to lose what's important to you, and I’m gonna lose what's important to me."