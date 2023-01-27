BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Some university professors are warning their students against using a new artificial intelligence tool called ChatGPT. Many in the academic world worry it will help students cheat on tests and essays. Here's what one professor says teachers can look out for when grading papers.

At Lehigh University in Bethlehem, students are made aware of the AI tool.

"My English teacher actually recently talked about it just yesterday," Lehigh University freshman Madison Noh said. "He himself was aware that if we do try and use it, that he is looking out for that kind of stuff."

The tool can write essays, paragraphs and letters. It can even code.

"Some of my friends that are computer scientists have been a little worried," Casey Dolan, a sophomore at Lehigh University, said. "They're worried it's going to take away their future jobs."

Professors are letting students know they're on the lookout for cheaters using the tool.

So first, what exactly is this chatbot?

"It's effectively a fancy autocomplete engine," Timothy Laquintano, an associate professor of English at Lafayette College in Easton, says.

Laquintano also serves as the director of the college writing program.

He says it's kind of like the way you're phone predicts the next word in a text, but it's much more powerful.

"So instead of remembering a couple words, it can remember several hundred words, and then predict several hundred more words as it goes," Laquintano said.

How it works: it was fed huge amounts of internet text.

"Hundreds of billions of words, to read and identify patterns in that text, that include most of the books in plain text, and included all of Wikipedia, it included most of the common web, it included Reddit," Laquintano said.

It can come out making sense to the reader - or spew toxic sentences.

"There are some places of the internet that are quite dark," Laquintano said, "and it ended up reading that text too, so what the engineers have to do is go back and finetune it by labeling that text and telling it to ignore that part of its training."

Laquintano says while it has been finetuned, there will always be some troublesome speech that squeaks through.

"They will miss parts of it, and it will still have a politics, right," he said. "And so there's no kind of generalized intelligence."

A professor of the prestigious business school, Wharton at UPenn, used ChatGPT to take the final exam of a typical MBA course. The professor says it would have scored a B or B-minus - and notes it does an "amazing job" at certain parts, like process analysis questions. But it makes surprising mistakes in relatively simple calculations.

So if it's good enough to potentially get a B at one of the most prestigious business schools in the world, how can professors tell if a student is using it? Professor Laquintano looks for "vague" writing, and lots of transitions:

"Words like on the one hand, on the other hand, it's possible that, in conclusion," he said.

He also calls it a spelling and grammar checker on steroids. So in a longer-form, unedited paper written by an actual human, the professor or teacher should be able to find at least one typo.

"It's almost impossible to get rid of all the typos, right, unless you have a professional copy editor," he said.

And when possible, teachers should make assignments with unique data sets that likely wouldn't appear on the web.

"I have them write about an issue in the college or I have them write about some sort of local issue that's not going to appear on say Wikipedia or elsewhere," Laquintano said.

Meanwhile, students at Lehigh University don't love the idea of competing with students who cheat.

"To those who do work hard, like at the library, or spending extra time working on their essays for another student just to go onto the website and just automate a response," freshman Madison Noh said.

But on the other hand, there could be purpose for the AI-powered bot.

"Writing can be difficult," Laquintano said. "Some kinds of writing can be mindless. And so there have been histories of trying to automate that."

"I think for inspirational purposes," Noh said. "I know a lot of times it's hard for me to come up with ideas or even just thoughts to formulate like an essay question. So I think it could be helpful in some ways to do that writing process."

While some schools around the world have banned ChatGPT, Nathan Urban, provost at Lehigh University, tells 69 News, “attempting to ban tools like ChatGPT would be short sighted and likely impossible to enforce.

"Students are going to be living and working in a world where these tools are in use and employers and others will expect that their employees generate the best possible work using all tools available, including generative AI tools. I want Lehigh to be a place where students can learn how to use tools like these ethically and thoughtfully.”