ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown School District is calling students back in just a couple weeks, but they're still in limbo on one piece of critical funding - the Level Up Program.

"We're hopeful, we're prayerful, that we will get those resources but it's really putting us at a critical state right now because we're concerned," said Superintendent Carol Birks.

Level Up was designed two years ago to get more funding to the state's poorest districts. Allentown is one.

This year's budget included $100 million for it. But the Shapiro administration has not released the money, saying it needs separate fiscal code passed by the legislature, along with about $300 million in other programs.

Negotiations among lawmakers have stalled after the Gov. Josh Shapiro vetoed a separate private school program.

State Rep. Peter Schweyer, (D)-District 22, and his Democratic colleagues disagree that the funding needs separate code.

"This has been in law. We have a formula. We have a formula that's been used multiple times," Schweyer said.

Birks says with previous Level Up money Allentown hired 38 teachers for new art and physical education programs, and more.

"With the additional funding we're receiving, we're focused on early learning so we can assure academic success, as well as workforce development and early college experience so we can prepare kids for school but also life beyond high school," Birks said.

Republican state Sen. Jarrett Coleman, (R)-District 16, does not support Level Up and thinks it won't be easy to get lawmakers to agree on the funding.

"I think the budget is far from over, I don't know what the end result will be or if they'll get their funding," Coleman said.

Senate Republicans are not scheduled to come back to session until mid-September.