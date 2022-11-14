The Northampton Area Historical Society honored local World War II veterans through patriotic music and artifacts.

A free concert by the Easton Municipal Band during an event Sunday at Northampton Area High School paid tribute to the war heroes.

Names were read of more than 1,000 men and women from the Northampton area who served during World War II.

A member of the historical society explained how the program came about.

"We got several scrapbooks from people who were keeping scrapbooks of pictures that were in the local newspapers during World War II," said Irene Urban. "We have four scrapbooks with over 1,000 names of people who were serving in the military from the Northampton and surrounding areas."

The historical society says it's finding out about more veterans who are not included in the scrapbooks.

The society says these veterans will be included in next year's name-reading ceremony.