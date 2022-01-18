ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Nearly two years into the pandemic, medical experts say cancer diagnoses are up because some people postponed screenings.
The Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley urges everyone to resume regular screenings as soon as possible. It has a new one-stop program to help survivors dealing with the harsh side effects of treatment.
"It’s designed to help everyone, men, women, children, improve their body image and sense of self during and after cancer," said Program Director Jennifer Sinclair.
Sinclair says cancer treatment can undermine a patient's appearance and well-being.
She says the program works with medical providers to develop an individualized plan to address visible changes through specialized hair and skin care, along with fitness, nutrition and holistic practices, to name a few.
This way, survivors are better able to focus on the physical recovery.
"We want them to know that they do not have to face cancer diagnosis or treatment or survivorship alone. We are here and we have so many resources that we can share," Sinclair said.
The organization has been a go-to resource for cancer survivors in the Lehigh Valley for 17 years, providing support, counseling, education, and hope.
But the services are not just for survivors. Family members are also encouraged to take part in recovery programs.
The Image Recovery Program is free of charge and begins on Jan. 31.