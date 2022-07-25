ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Across the country, two out of three people who leave prison are busted again within three years of their release, and half of them go back behind bars.

Lehigh County is working to change by partnering with Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

On Monday, their program got a boost from the federal government.

Inside Muhlenberg, a meeting of the minds took place. From a U.S. senator to a Muhlenberg College professor who started a prison inmate college course in Lehigh County.

"There is a very real material reality of what it means to have a college credit." Dr. Kate Richmond said.

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey, D-Pa., visited Muhlenberg after securing $231,000 for the college's Inside/Out Prison Exchange Program. The federal funding will expand and stabilize the program.

Dr. Kate Richmond started the 14-week course, which takes Muhlenberg students to the state Department of Corrections community center to study effects of mass incarceration.

In four years, nearly 100 students passed through, with inmates making up a little less than half.

It "provides inside students the confidence to take a college class at a college level," said Janine Donate, Lehigh County's director of corrections.

Kristi Belotto, 30, who graduated from the class, said, it "really helped me increase hope in a time where I was feeling really hopeless."

Belotto had been convicted of second- and third-degree misdemeanors for falsifying documents. She graduated the class in 2019 from prison, and now is a lead clinician doing family-based therapy.

"Just want to help build my resiliency and help others see incarceration isn't the end of everything. There is light at the end of the tunnel if you want that," she said.

From recidivism to resiliency.