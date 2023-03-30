L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. – A conditional use hearing on a proposal to expand the Bethlehem Landfill continued Thursday afternoon at the Lower Saucon Fire Rescue Hall.

Bethlehem Landfill Co. is requesting to expand its operations by 189 acres, with 117.4 acres of those designated as a new disposal area.

Last Dec. 21, the township approved rezoning as "light industrial" 275.7 acres adjacent to the landfill, which is owned by Bethlehem Landfill and located at 2335 Applebutter Road. This also relegated the matter as a conditional use request before commissioners, as opposed to a special exception request before the township zoning hearing board.

With an additional 26.7 acres of previously allowed disposal area factored, the total land consolidation would encompass 505.2 acres.

Traffic impact

On Thursday, project engineer Timothy Kramer's testimony involved a traffic impact assessment study done for the project. Kramer testified the study was done to determine if the current and proposed roadway system surrounding the Bethlehem Landfill property is adequate to accommodate the current permitted daily tonnages of the average 1,375 tons per day and the maximum of 1,800 tons per day.

Kramer's report noted the landfill is currently open to receive waste from 7 a.m. through 4 p.m., and that "no change" is being sought by the company in these hours or in its average or maximum daily volumes in connection with the expansion.

Thus, Kramer said, the vehicle trips to and from the facility are expected to remain the same. In addition, site access will remain through Applebutter Road and will not change with the expansion.

The study examined two intersections — Applebutter Road and the landfill site driveway, and Applebutter Road and Shimersville Road. The traffic counts were taken between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. to capture the entire time the site is operational.

Kramer testified that all movements at all intersections are expected to operate at no worse than no-build levels of service, even with the additional traffic from the development at maximum daily intake. Specifically, there were "no notable" increases surpassing 10 seconds at the studied intersections.

Kramer said the counts were conducted on Tuesday, Nov. 1 of last year for the morning and evening peak hours. The landfill at the maximum permitted intake is anticipated to result in the addition of 102 new weekday trips, with 12 new morning peak-hour trips and two new evening peak-hour trips.

Vehicle crashes

The topic of vehicle crashes was also explored. Kramer said crash data was obtained through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation for the years between 2016 and 2021 for Applebutter Road, from the intersection with Shimersville Road to the eastern property limits of the existing site.

The crash data revealed 16 crashes along Applebutter Road and 12 crashes at intersections along Applebutter Road.

Traffic for the Bethlehem Landfill "can be adequately accommodated" by the surrounding roadway network, Kramer said.

Next steps

Thursday's hearing was the fourth dating back to Feb. 27, with four others having been canceled.

Bethlehem Landfill's request has spurred opposition from neighboring residents and businesses citing odors, noise and truck traffic.

The hearing is scheduled to continue at 9 a.m. on April 5 at the Lower Saucon Township building.