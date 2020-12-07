SLATINGTON, Pa. - A community effort in Lehigh County is working to make sure everyone stays warm as the weather gets colder.
"Project Warm and Cozy" provides hats, gloves, scarves and coats for people who need them.
This is the fourth year the organization Caring Hearts has held the program at the Slatington Trailhead on North Railroad Street.
The items are hung on a line, and then people simply take what they need.
Those who can't make it out to Slatington can also head to the organization's newly-opened store in Allentown, Caring Hearts Closet.
"Everything there is for free. People just come in and help themselves to whatever they're in need of. We cater to homeless, less fortunate and veterans. And we just love spreading love and kindness," said Denise Martinez, president of Caring Hearts.
Caring Hearts Closet is located at 1341 West Linden Street in Allentown.