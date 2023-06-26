Prologis Inc., manager of about 30 million square feet of warehouse space in the Lehigh Valley, has agreed to buy industrial properties from Blackstone for $3.1 billion in cash.



Blackstone, which also owns buildings in the region, said it is selling 14 million square feet of property to Prologis. 69 News has contacted Blackstone for information on whether local buildings are part of the Prologis deal.



San Francisco-based Prologis was Air Products' choice to develop its former Upper Macungie Township into three warehouses covering 2.61 million square feet. Then in February, the industrial gas company's vice president of strategic projects, Patrick Garay, said, "We are on pause until economic conditions return to something reasonable."



Economic conditions are pretty good, according to a joint statement Monday from Prologis and Blackstone. Warehouse vacancies are near record lows, according to Nadeem Meghji, head of Blackstone Real Estate Americas.



"Where you invest matters, and this transaction demonstrates the exceptional demand for high quality warehouses," he said in the statement.



"These high-quality properties are complementary to our portfolio and fit perfectly into our long-term strategic plan for growth," Dan Letter, president of Prologis, said in the statement.



Prologis owns 1.2 billion square feet of warehouse/logistics real estate in 19 countries. The $3.1 billion deal with Blackstone expands its presence in markets including the New York/New Jersey area. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of the second quarter.



Blackstone is the world's largest alternative-asset manager, investing in companies, along with real estate and credit assets. Its real estate business manages $322 billion of investors' capital.

New York City-based Blackstone is led by Stephen Schwarzman.



Forbes lists Schwarzman's net worth as of Monday at $28.9 billion, making him the 47th richest person in the world.



Shares in Prologis are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLD. The closing price Monday was $119.08. Blackstone is traded in New York under the symbol BX. Its closing price was $88.76. Both companies have a total market capitalization of more than $100 billion.