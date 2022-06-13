Warehouse giant Prologis is buying Duke Realty in an all-stock deal valued at about $26 billion, including the assumption of debt.
Prologis Inc., which manages commercial properties in the Lehigh Valley, said Monday that the transaction will give it logistics and industrial properties in key locations, including Southern California, New Jersey, South Florida, Chicago, Dallas and Atlanta.
The real estate investment company plans to hold approximately 94% of the Duke Realty Corp. assets and leave one unspecified market.
Duke Realty shareholders will receive 0.475 of a Prologis share for each Duke Realty share they own.
The transaction comes about a month after San Francisco-based Prologis made an unsolicited bid for Duke Realty of Indianapolis worth 0.466 of a Prologis share following months of talks.
Both companies’ boards have approved the deal, which is expected to close in the fourth quarter. It still needs approval from both companies’ shareholders.
Shares of Prologis fell slightly before the market open, while Duke Realty’s stock rose 4.5%.
Prologis currently manages 13 million square feet of properties in Upper Macungie Township, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.
Recently, the company was selected to develop, own and operate three warehouses proposed for the former Air Products headquarters site in Upper Macungie Township.