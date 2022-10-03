Prologis Inc., the big company that will develop warehouses at Air Products & Chemicals' former headquarters, just got bigger.



San Francisco-based Prologis completed its all-stock acquisition of Duke Realty Corp. Monday. Including debt assumed in the deal, Prologis values the purchase at $23 billion.



The purchase is expected to add to earnings from the start, Prologis Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Hamid Moghadam said in a statement.



"We're gaining high-quality properties and more than 500 new customers in key markets," Moghadam said.



Air Products chose Prologis this year to develop three warehouses, covering 2.61 million square feet total, on 61 acres at its former campus at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. in Upper Macungie Township. The land became available when the industrial-gas company moved its headquarters about a mile from the original site.



Prologis will develop, own and operate the warehouses. The company already manages 13 million square feet of property in Upper Macungie, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.



By acquiring Duke Realty, Prologis adds 142 million square feet of operating buildings and 7 million square feet of buildings under development.



On its website, Prologis says more than $2.2 trillion of goods flows annually through its buildings.



Prologis is a real estate investment trust that is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol PLD. The closing price Monday was $104.36, and it rose to $105.76 in late trading. The company's market capitalization based on that price is $77.3 billion.