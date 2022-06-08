U. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – The Upper Macungie Township Zoning Hearing Board heard testimony during a special exception hearing on a major warehouse project Wednesday night.
The applicant, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., presented two witnesses as part of its plan to demolish existing site structures and construct three warehouses at its former corporate headquarters at 7201 Hamilton Blvd. The land became available for development when the company moved its headquarters a mile away last year.
The three warehouses would measure 435,600 square feet; 926,250 square feet; and 1.2 million square feet, for a total of 2.6 million square feet. They would occupy roughly 61 acres of the former Air Products' 235-acre campus. The property is located in the township's light industrial district.
Blake Marles, an attorney representing Air Products, announced before calling his first witness that commercial real estate company Prologis Inc. has been selected to develop, own and operate the facility.
Prologis is no stranger to commercial real estate ventures such as this. The company currently manages 13 million square feet of properties in Upper Macungie Township, 30 million square feet in the Lehigh Valley and 50 million square feet in Pennsylvania.
Marles then called his first witness, Patrick Garay, vice president of strategic projects for Air Products. Garay testified that in the spectrum of warehouses and the traffic they generate, this project would occupy the "lighter end of the truck traffic side."
He added that the truck traffic would have "minimal impact" and that "trucks will not have a major effect on intersections our (Air Products) people use every day."
Further, Garay testified the company made a concerted effort to "eliminate off-road truck parking" by providing adequate staging areas.
The project proposes access from two locations, both of which are on Cetronia Road. Heading west, it leads to Trexlertown Road and then connects to Route 100, north of Route 222 and Interstate 78. Original plans submitted included one site access point. There is no entrance point for trucks going to the warehouses from Hamilton Boulevard.
Marles indicated also that there would be interest in creating a "three-party contract" among Air Products, Prologis and Upper Macungie to make sure all criteria are followed. That contract was discussed Wednesday night only in theory.
Next to testify was Bruce Anderson, a civil engineer with The Pidcock Co., who submitted the design plans. During a lengthy question-and-answer routine between Marles and Anderson, the engineer testified on various topics including neighbors' views of the proposed development.
He noted also that Air Products had submitted roughly two weeks previous a "follow-up traffic study," and the township was satisfied "with its scope and conclusion."
The hearing will reconvene with a third and final witness expected to testify at 6:30 p.m. on June 21.