U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley is wasting no time in preparing for the holiday season.
Crews were working this week to assemble the giant Christmas tree in the middle of the complex, outside of Starbucks.
The annual tree-lighting event is set for Saturday, Nov. 20, with a rain date of Sunday, Nov. 21, at 5:30 p.m. with live music by Kendal Conrad and a visit from Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The Promenade also announced dates for photos with Santa, including a few time slots for pet photos.
Horse-drawn carriage rides are also being offered, with reservations recommended, and the Olde Towne Carolers will be performing several times during the holiday season.
Full details and schedules are on the shopping center's website.