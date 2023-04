ALLENTOWN, Pa. - An organization that helps kids all over the Lehigh Valley wants to talk about solutions to gun violence.

Youth leaders with Promise Neighborhoods are teaming up with the Da Vinci Science Center to hold a gun violence discussion.

Families with kids ages 10 to 19 are invited to share how they're affected by the rise in shootings across the nation.

It runs from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.