ALLENTOWN, Pa. - They say the holidays are a time for giving, and this year more than ever people are in need.
Promise Neighborhoods and some of its partners gave a whole lot Friday.
"It's been a difficult year, lot of suffering in our community, the pandemic hit hard," said Promise Neighborhoods leader Dr. Hasshan Batts.
And Promise Neighborhoods is hitting back harder.
"Really trying to change the narrative, that they're not alone," Batts said.
Batts says he hears the needs of his community, and knows they need a lot more than toys for kids this year. They need essentials, like heaters, blankets, coats, and food. Batts knew his organization couldn't do it alone, so he teamed up with others. Ortiz Ark Foundation gave out a thousand pounds of food at the event.
"Failure is not an option we are going to make sure we are going to get together and make sure everyone has what they need," said Phoebe Harris with Ortiz Ark Foundation.
Hundreds stood in line.
"This is usual, this is how big the need is," Harris said.
And their needs were met for the time being, but Hasshan hopes the event did more than just provide goods. He hopes the event showed the community of Allentown cares about one another and to have faith in the coming New Year.
"When we stand together, when we stand side-by-side there's nothing we can't achieve, we will beat COVID-19, we will beat the housing crisis, we will beat food insecurity, we will beat the racial tension that 2020 brought through liberation and working together," Batts said.