PALMER TWP., Pa. - The Palmer Township Municipal Fire Department has determined the fire inside a large apartment building was accidental. Officials say the fire was caused by a propane heater being placed next to numerous combustibles.
The fire happened on January 31 in the 3100 block of Charlotte Avenue at an apartment building that was under construction in Palmer Township.
The fire went to a third alarm, but crews were able to stop it from destroying the building.
Officials say a space heater was being used to keep painting supplies from freezing in an apartment on the second floor which was still under construction. The heat from the open flame ignited the walls and floors, fire investigators report.
This incident was the first of two that Township Investigators have investigated which involved a space heater in a building under construction.