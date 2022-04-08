ALLENTOWN, Pa. | Property crime is on the rise in Allentown.
There have been hundreds more reports of people having things stolen in the first two months of this year when compared to the same time last year.
We had the chance to speak with a man who lives in the Hamilton Towers apartments who said his catalytic converter was stolen off his car right out in the parking lot back on March 18th. The man didn't want to be identified for fear of becoming a target, but he said the crime cost him around $700.
"He just put me in a big financial bind by stealing a part just to supply his habit or whatever he's doing, but it messed up somebody's life," said the man.
The man said he reported the theft to police, with pictures of the guy who did it caught on security camera.
"They said they was going to come on Monday and look at the cameras. They never did, and this person has never been caught," said the man.
We reached out to police, but we haven't received a response yet about whether they are investigating the theft.
Just down the street at the Top Rated Buy, Sell, and Trade pawn shop, we talked with an employee named Steve who tells us he had to call his boss on March 31st after a thief walked out with $400 worth of merchandise.
"Oh my God he said. He walked out with three boxes of sneakers and those sneakers," said Steve.
According to data we obtained, crimes like those aren't unusual, they're part of a trend. There have already been 111 more reported larcenies in the first two months of 2022 than in 2021. We asked Police Chief Charles Roca what's being done about it.
"In addition to our patrol officers out there in the community conducting patrols, we also have the 9 p.m. routine which is a social media campaign to create a habit within our community to ensure that they're looking at 9 p.m. to kind of highlight that reminder of hey, did I put my valuables away? Did I lock my car door? Did I turn my light on?" said Chief Roca.
But both victims we spoke with said they're already being more careful. They want police to focus on stopping these crimes.
"I know the police have a lot more, there's a lot more bigger cases to solve right now and cases to tend to. This might be low on their radar," said Steve.
"Try to get the real criminals, spend their time on that," said the man at the Hamilton Towers.
Chief Roca said the most common crime they're seeing are thefts out of cars, so he said people should make sure to always lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight.