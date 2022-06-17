BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The rental market is exploding and some landlords say they've never seen more interest.
"The demand I've seen in rental units is the most I've ever seen since I've been in the business," said Nat Hyman, Owner of Hyman Properties.
It's a trend that started a little more than a year ago and has not slowed down.
Hyman says it's not just in the Lehigh valley, but all over.
"We're in Pottsville, Williamsport, and other places, and the demand there is very, very strong," continued Hyman.
He attributes it to several things, but says the biggest driver has been soaring home prices. Even with rent increases, he has a wait list.
"We really haven't seen any impact from increasing rates. We are 100% occupied in the Lehigh Valley and fairly close to that, around 90% in our other markets," he said.
Rising mortgage rates will most likely push even more to rentals.
"There's no doubt we need to increase the supply of housing both rental and purchase in the Lehigh Valley," said Easton Mayor Salvatore J. Panto, Jr.
Panto says it will take a while for the supply in the region to catch up and take off pressure. In the meantime, he worries it's boxing people out.
"COVID delayed us on everything, so we're sort of behind the ball two years," he continued.
Hyman says don't expect it to slow down any time soon.
"I don't see an end to the demand. Frankly, we lease them as fast we can build them. We turned over 13 units in one of my buildings last Monday, 12 are leased," said Hyman.