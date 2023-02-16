HANOVER TWP., Pa. - Property owners in Hanover Township, Northampton County, who received a too-good-to-be-true tax bill will soon get the real thing.

Berkheimer, the township's tax collector, said bills sent two weeks ago cited an incorrect millage rate of 3.4. The actual property tax levy is 3.9 mills.

In dollar terms, it is not a big difference. For a home assessed at $50,000, the actual tax bill at 3.9 mills is $195, not the $170 that would be shown by the first bill.

"We apologize for any inconvenience," according to the message, which was relayed to residents via email by the township.

The incorrect bills omitted to include the 0.5 mill the township charges for fire protection.

An accurate bill will be mailed this week, according to the Berkheimer statement.

"Welcome to Berkheimer. We are Pennsylvania's most trusted tax administrator," according to the firm's website.

Township Treasurer Beth Bucko said Thursday that the error created some confusion and generated a lot of phone calls, but that residents will soon have their new correct bills.

The tax rate is not new. Hanover property owners have paid 3.9 mills since 2008, according to a budget document on the township's website.

A mill equals one-tenth of a percent, or $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value. The term comes from the Latin millesimum, meaning thousandth.