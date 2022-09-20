The medical-office building component of development at the former Martin Tower site is up for review Thursday by the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission.



The 53-acre site, to be called Tower Place, may be the last big chance for redevelopment in the City of Bethlehem.



On Tuesday, an LVPC committee moved the plan for two three-story medical buildings forward. The rest of the Tower Place proposal includes 312 apartments, a convenience store with gas station, a hotel, grocery store, restaurant and more office space. That portion of the development is not on the commission's Thursday agenda.



The two medical-office buildings to be discussed Thursday will cover 101,821 square feet at 1170 Eighth Ave.



Martin Tower, headquarters of the former Bethlehem Steel Corp., was demolished in 2019. Bethlehem Steel filed for bankruptcy in 2001 and was dissolved in 2003.



On Tuesday, the commission's Comprehensive Planning Committee took a preliminary look at Tower Place.



The LVPC reviews big projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties. Its 37 appointed commissioners vote on recommendations made by its professional staff, not on whether projects may proceed. Staff recommendations are forwarded to municipalities, which make land-use decisions.



The medical buildings and parking lots around them present an opportunity to provide safe access for pedestrians, bicyclists, public buses and motor vehicles, according to a staff review of Martin Tower presented by Bambi Griffin Rivera, community and regional planner. There will be a sidewalk around the perimeter of the entire development, she said.



When Commissioners Stephen Melnick and Stephen Repasch suggested the recommendations include standards for environmentally friendly construction, LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley had to rein them in. The commission's role is limited to planning, not building codes.



Bradley said the LVPC staff and commissioners have to stay within limits.



"There are times when the commission has skirted that line," she said. Going beyond the boundaries of the LVPC's role could put the commission or the City of Bethlehem in a bad position, Bradley said.



At times in the past year, appointed commissioners have referred to projects allowed by local zoning as "ridiculous" or "a disaster."



Darlene Heller, director of planning for Bethlehem, attended the meeting and said the city has an environmental review process, with recommendations passed on to developers.



"We want to see developers install things such as solar panels," she said, but that is not required by city ordinance.



The planning commission is an advisory body. The LVPC's professional staff reviews large projects proposed for Lehigh and Northampton counties and makes recommendations. The appointed commissioners go over and sometimes alter the recommendations. The commissioners vote on the recommendations, not on approval for projects. Final land-use decisions are made by municipalities.



The full commission will meet virtually on Thursday at 7 p.m. Links to that meeting are available on the LVPC website.