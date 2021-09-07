Easton Pine Street Garage

EASTON, Pa. - Easton City Council heard a proposal Tuesday night for a mixed-use development project at the Pine Street garage site on 27 South Third Street.

JB Reilly of City Center is proposing a $70 million project, called The Marquis, according to Tracey Werner, a marketing communications consultant with the city of Easton. 

The project would include 274 apartments, first-floor retail storefronts along Third Street, and a 302-space parking deck for residents and the public. The building would have seven floors.

A committee reviewed RFP submissions by developers, and then selected a preferred developer for the project - City Center. The committee included city residents, business owners, and experienced professionals from the Lehigh Valley.

The committee met on numerous occasions to evaluate the merits of the proposals and interviewed the finalist developers extensively. 

The next step in the process will involve City Council reviewing the committee recommendations and choosing the final developer for each project. That may happen as soon as the Sept. 22 Council Meeting.

An additional City Council Committee Meeting will be held on Sept. 21 to receive additional public input.

