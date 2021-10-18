ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Allentown homeowners would not see a property tax increase under the mayor's proposed 2022 budget.
The $124.8 million spending plan, which Mayor Ray O’Connell delivered to City Council Monday afternoon, holds the property tax rate stable at 7.31 mills, according to a news release from the city.
O’Connell said no revenue increases are needed to fund the plan, which includes several new positions.
“My 2022 budget includes two additional firefighters and two additional EMS professionals, as well as manpower assets in CED, Stormwater, Public Works, and Parks, to name a few. We are employing three new vegetation technicians to maintain roadside mowing, street trees, retention basins, and rain gardens,” O’Connell said.
The mayor said the proposed 2022 budget is balanced without having to tap into the city’s cash reserves.
“Because of the financial measures explained in my previous budget address, the city started 2021 with a General Fund cash balance of $17 million. The same fund balance is expected to be preserved going into 2022," O’Connell said.
In 2022, the city assumes a sizeable new responsibility in its minimum municipal obligation for three of its four pension plans, according to the news release.
In 2021, the aggregate pension board voted to both change its assumptions in police retirement and to reduce the discount rate (the assumed rate of annual return on investments) by 10 basis points.
The cumulative effect increased the MMO by about $1.4 million each year beginning in 2022, the majority of which will impact the MMO going towards the police pension plan. The pension board was advised that an additional reduction of 40 basis points is recommended in the coming years, the city said.
The city did not incur any additional indebtedness in 2021, nor does it anticipate the need for borrowing in 2022, according to the news release.
Despite some positive financial outcomes over the last year, the city said its tax base has experienced headwinds over the last year or two. The total valuation of all city property expected to be taxed in 2022 has increased only 0.5% since the start of 2020.
Largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s squeeze on cyclical sales and wage growth, business receipts decreased about 2.5% in 2020 from 2019, which resulted in less Business Privilege Tax being paid in 2021, according to the news release. The pandemic also may have slowed down what was trending towards booming wage growth in the city. Wages reported in Earned Income Tax filings were either flat or slightly down over the last year, the city said.
O’Connell said, “Each department of city government is functionally and safely staffed, to ensure that public safety, health, and infrastructure services are promptly and effectively available to every citizen, and to guarantee that each city employee experiences a pay raise in 2022 in consideration of the rising costs of goods, commodities, and services across most sectors of the U.S. economy.”
The Business Privilege Tax remains stable, as does the $52 Local Services Tax, the city said. The Refuse Collection and Stormwater Management fees remain flat.
O’Connell will formally present the budget to City Council on Wednesday, Oct. 20 at 5:30 p.m. Council will conduct a series of budget hearings beginning on Wednesday, Oct. 27. Final adoption must take place by the end of the year.
The budget will be available soon on the city’s website.