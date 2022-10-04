BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday night OK'd a certificate of appropriateness for a six-story building with 55 apartments and first-floor retail.
The proposal, offered by Rocco Ayvazov's Monocacy General Contracting, is slated for 128 E. Third St. The apartments themselves — 10 studio units, 43 one-bedroom and two two-bedroom dwellings — will take a 308 Webster St. address, which is in the South Bethlehem Historic Conservation District.
Conditional relief had been granted already for demolition of a 6,500-square-foot, two-story existing structure. The existing building has been a store, a plumbing business and later a homebrew supplier.
At a historic commission meeting last October, the architect for the proposed building said anything "short of a nuclear power plant" would be an improvement over the current structure.
Director of Planning and Zoning Darlene Heller said previously the land development plan should include that all loading and unloading occur from the building's rear on Mechanic Street. There will be no on-site parking.