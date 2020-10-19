ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Allentown city government is expected to hold the line on its portion of the property tax bill.
Mayor Ray O'Connell released details Monday of his proposed $119-million city budget for 2021. The property tax rate would stay the same, at 7.31 mills.
The mayor says the city government is able to avoid a tax increase despite tough financial times caused by the pandemic. He credited various cost-cutting measures, including department-wide spending reductions and hiring freezes.
Residents and investors have largely been able to pay their 2020 City Real Estate Tax obligations, according to a news release from the city. With some assistance from the Business Development Office, which issued relief aid to 124 businesses, most businesses have been able to pay their Business Privilege Tax and other business obligations.
Beginning in 2021, Allentown will receive $400,000 annually from the Lehigh County Authority, adjusted for inflation to help defray water and sewer administrative and regulatory expenses. Additionally, LCA will provide $306,000 a year to the city for the next four years to pay the retiree health care cost of the former City’s Water Resources employees. These funds will provide relief to both the General and Risk funds, according to the city's news release.
The Business Privilege Tax and the $52 Local Services Tax remain stable, the city said. The Refuse Collection and Stormwater Management fees also remain flat.
O’Connell will formally present the budget to City Council on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. Council will conduct a series of budget hearings beginning on Monday, October 26. Final adoption must take place by the end of the year.