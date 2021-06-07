WASHINGTON, D.C. - A bill making its way through Congress will include millions of dollars in funding for infrastructure and transportation projects in the Lehigh Valley and Monroe County.
Rep. Susan Wild, whose district includes Lehigh, Northampton, and Monroe counties, announced that she secured funding for four infrastructure projects in the district from the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure as part of the surface transportation authorization legislation that is moving through Congress.
Wild said the the bill, known as the INVEST in America Act, is a core legislative text for the American Jobs Plan. The Senate companion to the bill passed unanimously out of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee earlier this year, Wild said.
“These projects represent good-paying jobs and safer communities, and I am proud to have fought and secured their inclusion in the transportation bill for the people of my district,” said Rep. Wild. “The Greater Lehigh Valley is overdue for an infrastructure upgrade, so the inclusion of this funding in the larger transportation bill is a major win for my constituents. I look forward to swiftly passing the INVEST in America Act so we can send it to the President’s desk and break ground on these important projects as soon as possible.”
Under the bill, these infrastructure projects would be funded:
Project Name: Bridge Replacement 209 & 33 NB over Appenzell Creek
Project Location: Hamilton Township, PA 18360
Project Sponsor: Northeastern Pennsylvania Metropolitan Planning Organization
Amount: $2,000,000
Project Name: Bushkill Creek Bridge Replacements carrying State Route 33
Project Location: PA-33, Easton, PA 18045
Project Sponsor: Lehigh Valley Transportation Study
Amount: $4,000,000
Project Name: Cementon Bridge Replacement carrying State Route 329 over the Lehigh River
Project Location: PA-329, Whitehall and Northampton, PA 18052 and 18067, respectively
Project Sponsor: Lehigh Valley Transportation Study
Amount: $10,000,000
Project Name: Tilghman Street and State Route 309 Interchange Reconstruction
Project Location: PA-309 and Tilghman Street, South Whitehall Township, PA 18104
Project Sponsor: Lehigh Valley Transportation Study
Amount: $4,000,000