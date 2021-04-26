The health of Pennsylvania's 85,000 miles of waterways is tied directly to farming and how it's done.
"Probably one of the most significant impacts we have on water quality in Pennsylvania and in the Lehigh Valley," said Chris Kocher, the executive director of the Wildlands Conservancy, which monitors the health of area rivers and streams.
He says the soil and nutrient runoff from farms can lead to toxic algae blooms and loss of food for fish.
"Sediment covers up the bottom of the stream or sub-stream and hurts the macro invertebrates, which are the insects that live in the water," Kocher explained.
There are things farmers can do to help, but Pennsylvania Farm Bureau President Rick Ebert says it can be tough to do.
"Farmers may want to make the conservation improvements but may not be in the position to afford the costs," Ebert said at a news conference at a York County farm.
Ebert is supporting Senate Bill 465, which would create an Agricultural Conservation Assistance Program. By working with local conservation districts, it would help farmers pay for things like riparian buffering, no-till technology, and animal-waste storage, all things to improve water quality.
Kocher says the Lehigh River is the healthiest it's been in 50 years, helped in large part by area farmers.
"We've been very fortunate in the region to have willing landowners for these conservation and best-use practices implemented to improve overall water quality in the Lehigh Valley," Kocher said.
Hopes are to have the bill passed for this upcoming budget season. Supporters of the bill are still looking for ways to fund it, but said it would come from a variety of avenues.