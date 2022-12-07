EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Planning Commission on Wednesday night granted conditional final land development approval for a proposed hotel in downtown Easton.

The plan, offered by developer and restauranteur Mick Gjevukaj of Enjoy with Gusto Restaurant & Hospitality Group, is slated for 1-6 Centre Square, and involves the building currently occupied and leased by The Standard bar and restaurant.

The seven-story building will feature 49 rooms, with the majority — 40 rooms— located on floors four through seven. The building will feature also two restaurants and a meeting space, which will have a 125-person capacity.

"This project will enhance life on Centre Square," project architect Jeff Martinson said. "...[Enjoy with Gusto] is taking the risk to bring this project forward."

Martinson told planners Gjevukaj will retain the building's existing terra cotta façade by removing them from the current building before it is destroyed. He will later reinstall the façade on the new building, which will have an entirely new foundation.

Deliveries to the building will consist primarily of food, linens and dry goods, which will be delivered by vans and box trucks, with no semi-trucks involved. The deliveries will occur roughly two to three times per week during mornings.

The hotel will feature no on-street parking. Hotel officials said there are roughly 517 parking spaces and 480 parking spaces within 700 feet and 600 feet of the hotel, respectively, in parking lots either in existence or proposed.

Martinson earlier this year told the city's zoning board that constructing on-site parking is impossible.

Parking was an issue for some planning commission members Wednesday night. In August, the city's zoning hearing board granted exceptions for the project's lack of off-site parking and locking dock.

Guests will have check-in hours starting at 3 p.m, while check-out time will be 11 a.m. Martinson added that occupancy expectations for the hotel are between 20% and 30% during the week, with that increasing to between 60% and 75% percent on weekends.

Other prognostications for the hotel's activities include about two to three business meetings monthly and three to four weddings during summer months.

Finally, restaurants in the facility will be open Thursday through Sunday, from 4 p.m. to closing.

In addition to the zoning board approving variance requests for the hotel in August, Easton City Council approved a certificate of appropriateness for the project on Nov. 22 after the Easton Historic District Commission recommended such approval.

Gusto's other Easton properties include the Townley House Hotel and restaurants Ocean, Three Oak Steakhouse and River Grille.