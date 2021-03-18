FORKS TWP., Pa. – A proposal that would bring two drive-thru restaurants along Sullivan Trail failed to garner the approval of the Forks Township Board of Supervisors Thursday night.
RB Associates, a Bethlehem-based real estate owner and developer, applied for a proposed expansion of its existing Park Plaza shopping center on Sullivan Trail. Supervisors approved the conditional use application by a vote of 4-1, with Vice Chairman Dan Martyak voting against it.
However, supervisors failed to even present a motion to approve the second portion of the application, which was for two restaurants — both with drive-thru service.
“We have McDonald's, we have a drive-thru that's approved for the old Rita's site," said Supervisor Kelly Keegan. "Now we're going to have two more drive-thrus? It just seems to me like we're a drive-thru restaurant," she said of the township.
"It makes me uneasy — two drive-thrus," added Martyak. "It's almost like we're trying to put 10 pounds of potatoes in a 5-pound bag."
"I don't think two would work there," said Chairman John O'Neil. "It's hard for me to approve two drive-thrus there."
Officials representing the developer, however, said the hope was to have "boutique-type" restaurants at the site.
Proposed on the property are two 7,200-square-foot multi-tenant commercial units, along with the two separate 2,275-square-foot restaurants with drive-thru service. A total of 690 parking spots have been proposed.
The township's planning commission moved forward the application for the commercial expansions at its March 11 meeting. The commission, though, also failed to approve the drive-thru components.
Supervisors expressed concern over losing valuable parking spots, especially during peak hours and major events such as the township's Community Days and "Arts in the Park" performances.
"I love the progressive development," said Martyak. "The other half of the parking spaces are the problem."
Matt Longenberg, project manager for Bohler Engineering, said the project is in keeping with the township's comprehensive plan with pedestrian-friendly connections, recreation paths, landscaping, streetscape beautification and sidewalks. He also said overflow parking with the township agreement would not be affected.
"We feel like this helps accomplish that goal," Longenberg said. "Pushing the parking to the sides and rear, and bring neighborhood feel to the town."
The applicant can still come back with a revised plan and additional permits for review.