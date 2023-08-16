L. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The legal battle over the possible expansion of the Bethlehem Landfill continues.

The Lower Saucon Township Council is considering a plan to rezone about 275 acres of forested land and allow a controversial proposed expansion of the landfill.

A civil lawsuit filed by several Lower Saucon residents argues that rezoning the landfill would violate the Donated and Dedicated Property Act.

And the Hellertown Borough Council voted unanimously Tuesday to authorize legal action against the township if its council votes to approve the rezoning.