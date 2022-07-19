BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. – The Bethlehem Township Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to grant preliminary and final plan approval for a garden apartment complex in the township.
Developer Lehigh Valley Underground LLC is proposing a three-story, 30-unit apartment structure on a 2-acre tract of land on Falmer Drive.
Attorney Joe Piperato and Senior Project Manager Ana Martins, with Van Cleef Engineering, testified to the project at a conditional use hearing Monday night.
The apartment structure is proposed to include 75 off-street parking spaces and is served by public water and sewer.
To the south of the proposed development is the Goddard School, and a storage facility is adjacent to the lot on the other side, according to Martins.
The North Park Luxury Apartments is also nearby on Falmer Drive and Meyer Lane, and across the street is a construction yard and parking area for construction equipment, Martins said.
Commissioner John Gallagher expressed to the developer he doesn't believe the site is an attractive area for residents, noting all the mixed uses surrounding the proposed complex.
The township planning commission recommended granting conditional use at its June 27 meeting.
However, on Monday, the board chose to wait until its next meeting Aug. 1 to make a decision on the conditional use for the Falmer Drive Garden Apartments, as is customary for the board, according to Township Solicitor James Broughal.