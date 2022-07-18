EASTON, Pa. – The Easton Zoning Hearing Board granted a special exception and variances for the proposed "Grand Riverview Hotel" following a public hearing Monday night at city hall.
The proposal for the eight-story, 108-room hotel on South Delaware Drive is being offered by developer Terry Briggs of Chester Franklin Group LLC.
The facility is to be located on the Delaware River corridor at 289-303 S. Delaware Drive, near Route 611 and Ann Street.
Chester Franklin Group has indicated the hotel will create more than 60 full- and part-time positions.
In addition to the guest rooms, meeting and event spaces, a restaurant and bar, a rooftop venue, a terrace and a gazebo are planned.
The special exception and variances granted Monday night involve building and retaining wall height, parking in front of the building, and steep and natural slope.
The developers' plan is to reactivate the cave left on the property by Kuebler Brewing Company by using it in a food and beverage concept. In addition, the proposal calls to preserve any existing foundation walls left behind by the previous building. The brewing company opened in 1850 and closed just over 100 years later in 1952.
The proposed 160,296-square-foot hotel will rise 98 feet above the ground and include 3.5 parking floors. The first floor parking deck will include 49 parking spaces, with 47 combined on the second and third floors, and 21 on the fourth — for a total of 215 spaces.
In addition, developers indicated an exclusive elevator is proposed for the fourth floor, which visitors can take down to what will be called "Kuebler's Cave."
The fifth, sixth and seventh floors are scheduled to consist of a mix of king- and queen-sized rooms and various amenities.
A penthouse is proposed for the eighth floor, which will include kitchen and banquet facilities, meeting spaces and a restaurant.
Many neighboring residents who spoke Monday expressed concerns about noise. Briggs mollified those concerns by stating, "Noise will not be an issue." One condition imposed on the prospective hotel is that all special events held at the facility must end by 11 p.m.
Another concern was parking and whether there would be enough at the hotel. Briggs said the hotel has more than adequate parking spaces for the facility and added that typical occupancy would be between 58% and 62%. A total of 75% occupancy would be considered a "great year," he said.