BETHLEHEM, Pa. – A proposed apartment building on Linden Street didn't get a favorable response from the Bethlehem Zoning Hearing Board during its Wednesday night meeting.
The board asked Alain Aoun to take his proposal for 16 units at 3410-3412 Linden St. back to the city planning commission. Zoning board Solicitor Mark Malkames said the plans lacked sufficient information.
The density of the development was also an issue. The zoning code allows 10 units at the site. Aoun wants to put in 16 two-bedroom apartments.
When asked to cite a hardship, he said he needs 16 units to justify the $3 million cost. "The main reason would be financial," Aoun said.
Vice Chairman James Schantz asked, "Did you have any contingency plan if we decided not to grant your request?"
When Aoun said he did not, Schantz replied, "So it was 16 or nothing?"
Chairman William Fitzpatrick also noted the only hardship Aoun could cite was financial, and said the plan presented did not reflect the character of the neighborhood.
Aoun and attorney Jeffrey Fleischaker presented the same image of the apartment complex that Joy Cohen of the planning commission said earlier was too "hotel-like."
Tom Repasch and Stephen Kasiazek, who live near Aoun's proposed development, also said it does not reflect the residential character of the neighborhood.
Fleischaker and Aoun agreed to go back to the planning commission to work on the proposal.
Also during Wednesday night's meeting, the zoning hearing board unanimously approved a variance for Lehigh Valley Academy Regional Charter School to operate at 2040 Avenue C, the 46-year-old headquarters of FLSmidth Inc.