LOWHILL TWP., Pa. – The proposed size of a third warehouse proposed for Route 100 in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County, has been reduced by almost half, but members of the Lehigh Valley Planning Commission remain concerned about the traffic a new cluster of big-box buildings will bring.
The earlier version of the warehouse proposed for the north side of Kernsville Road, east of Route 100, was 190,960 square feet. That will be reduced to 100,570 square feet, which will keep development out of an environmentally sensitive area on the 21.6-acre lot.
Steve Neratko, the commission's chief community and regional planner, said that change was made about a little more than a day before the LVPC met Thursday.
While that may be viewed as a step forward, another two warehouses planned for the area will cover 612,000 square feet total, and increased traffic on Route 100 and local throughways such as Claussville, Orchard and Pony roads poses a problem.
Lowhill could seek a ban on truck traffic on some roads and post signs, but Commissioner Chris Amato did not see that as a real solution.
"Who's going to enforce that?" he asked, and was told that Pennsylvania State Police from the Fogelsville barracks would. That barracks is about five miles away.
Amato remained skeptical. In other communities, truck routes are ignored, leading to traffic tie-ups on local roads.
"How are signs going to stop trucks from going on those roads?" he asked, adding, "They're going to do what they're going to do."
Commissioner Kathy Rader said the local roads near the Kernsville and Route 100 intersection are not suitable for trucks, and she does not want to see lots of big vehicles headed south toward Upper Macungie Township either.
"We are the truck capital of Lehigh County," she said of her town.
LVPC Executive Director Becky Bradley the state Department of Transportation and local communities are aware of the potential problems and are trying to work together to resolve them.
Commissioner Rick Molchany said state law allows trucks to go wherever they want.
The commission also heard a presentation from Bradley about freight and warehouses, and how the boom in warehouse building is not tapering off in eastern Pennsylvania.
The planning commissioners are appointed by governments throughout Lehigh and Northampton counties. They do not vote on whether projects should be allowed, but only on reviews of major projects by the LVPC's professional staff. Staff reviews include recommendations, but final land-use decisions are in most cases up to local governments.