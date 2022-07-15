LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - New warehouse plans have supervisors in part of Lehigh County trying to limit building size.
The Lowhill Township Board of Supervisors introduced a zoning ordinance amendment during Thursday night's meeting.
One of the proposed amendments would require that buildings shall be limited to a maximum size of 50,000 square feet per lot.
The administration noted the proposed changes are in response to recent warehouse proposals.
On June 16, supervisors approved a preliminary land development plan for a 312,120 square-foot commercial warehouse and distribution center at 2766 Route 100. Two other industrial projects in proximity - at 2951 Betz Court and Lehigh Park - are also under consideration.
If all three projects gain approval, it would result in more than 700,000 square feet of warehouses within a one-mile radius of a residential area.
The administration also said they were contacted by developer David Jaindl, who said some Lowhill Township residents had contacted his office about the recent industrial projects. Jaindl asked the township to note at Thursday night's meeting that he "is not an owner or involved in any way."
Also during Thursday night's meeting, the supervisors heard from residents complaining about a recent loud party. The complaints sparked a discussion about revising the noise ordinance.