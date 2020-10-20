EASTON, Pa. - Easton is a step closer to connecting downtown to the D & L Trail, a popular spot for walking, biking, and jogging.
The bridge would span the Lehigh River, allowing people to safely cross from one side to the other.
"It's a very important link for people to get to the Delaware and Lehigh trail without having to go across the bridge and down a very dangerous part of 611," said Easton Mayor Sal Panto.
Panto said a state grant for $50,000 will complete the money needed to do a study that will assess how to best build the pedestrian bridge. The money coincides with two other grants that will add a bike lane from 15th Street to Center Square and from Easton's Southside neighborhood to downtown.
Panto said making it easier for people to get around on foot and by bike is important and has been discussed since Hearst Magazines announced it was relocating some of its departments to Easton and was looking for easy access to trails.
"Young people want green space, walking, biking, hiking trails. And it's really one of the most important things to attracting young families," Panto said.
Frank Deemer, who bikes along the D&L Trail several days week, said a bridge would be safer than riding along Route 611. "It is sketchy," Deemer said.
And Chris Schmidt, who comes from Sussex County, NJ to bike, said a bridge would make it easier to explore town.
"If you have a bridge, [you can] just bike right in there[downtown Easton], visit the breweries, the sights and bike back to wherever you're from," he said.
Mayor Panto said the bridge study will likely be done in the spring.