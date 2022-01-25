Lehigh County residents have the opportunity to comment on the proposed re-establishment plan.
The documents, made available to view online Tuesday, will be available for public comment for 30 days.
A proposed letter written to Joe Mittleman, Director of Judicial Programs, Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, writes the primary considerations in developing this plan include "existing average caseloads per District Court, crime statistics within the City of Allentown, population according to the 2020 Census, revitalization projects planned within the City of Allentown, and the increased enforcement activities by the Allentown Parking Authority".
The entire letter can be seen here.
The existing Magisterial District Boundaries can be seen here.
The proposed Magisterial District Boundaries can be seen here.
All comments must be received by February 24, 2022
Summit comments by Mail to:
ATTN: Carolynn Perry
Magisterial District Judge Administrator
Lehigh County Courthouse
455 W. Hamilton Street
Allentown, PA 18101
OR
By Email to: CentralCourt@lehighcounty.org