Lehigh County residents have the opportunity to comment on the proposed re-establishment plan. 

The documents, made available to view online Tuesday, will be available for public comment for 30 days. 

A proposed letter written to Joe Mittleman, Director of Judicial Programs, Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts, writes the primary considerations in developing this plan include "existing average caseloads per District Court, crime statistics within the City of Allentown, population according to the 2020 Census, revitalization projects planned within the City of Allentown, and the increased enforcement activities by the Allentown Parking Authority". 

The entire letter can be seen here

The existing Magisterial District Boundaries can be seen here. 

The proposed Magisterial District Boundaries can be seen here

All comments must be received by February 24, 2022

Summit comments by Mail to:

ATTN: Carolynn Perry

Magisterial District Judge Administrator

Lehigh County Courthouse

455 W. Hamilton Street

Allentown, PA 18101

OR

By Email to: CentralCourt@lehighcounty.org

