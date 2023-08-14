WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A conditional use hearing on a proposed age-restricted community before the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners was postponed Monday night at the Administration Building.

The plan, offered by WB Homes, calls for a 116-unit, over-55 community would feature single-family attached and detached homes on Rural Road between Mechanicsville Drive and Fellowship Road, owned by nine members of the Lazarus family, on 27.5 acres. The property is the township's R-3A zoning district, which allows a special care community as a conditional use.

In documents filed with the township, WB Homes and attorney Erich Schock note the facility was in compliance with design and architectural criteria. In addition, WB Homes said the plan met setback, height and density requirements and provided storage space, wheelchair access and safety systems which comply with the township's code.

Finally, WB Homes said the design included access, parking, streets and pedestrian walkways that meet zoning requirements, along with trash loading, landscaping, deliveries and utilities accommodations.

During a Jan. 18 planning commission meeting, the applicant indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 and 1,700 square feet and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage. A homeowner's association would be established and this would be responsible for lawn mowing, snow plowing and snow shoveling. However, the individual homes themselves would be privately owned and not leased by WB Homes.

The township has requested the developer maintain as many mature trees as possible. WB officials have indicated, to the extent possible, they will honor the request.

Two existing communities, Horizons at the Village and Fellowship Community, are nearby to the proposed entity.