BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Historic and Architectural Review Board on Wednesday night approved a certificate of appropriateness of a multi-family residential building with a parking deck.
The Skyline West project is proposed for 143 W. Broad Street and offered by developer Dennis Benner, who is working on the project with his sons Garrett and Brandon, and Musikfest founder Jeffrey Parks.
In 2018, Skyline offered the same plan which required the use of a property immediately adjacent to the south of the site, and it sought a permit for demolition of an existing house and garage.
At the time, the applicant obtained an agreement of sale for that property from the Bethlehem Redevelopment Authority. However, as the project advanced to a design review, several title issues with the adjacent property emerged. The issues stemmed from the redevelopment authority's property acquisition in the 1960s when the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation was constructing Route 378.
When the project was introduced four years ago, it featured 50 units. Wednesday night's proposal included 40 units in a five-story flat-roof building. When completed, the 40 residential units would have balconies partially shaded by trees growing on the hillside below. The lowest level will include a parking deck.
The board reviewed documents Wednesday night indicating the building's proposed setback from Broad Street is "fitting." Side and rear yard setbacks within its wooded site provide and excellent buffer to Route 378 and neighborhoods to the west and Monocacy Valley to the east, it said.
Previously, there were concerns the project could jeopardize the city's efforts for inclusion on the UNESCO World Heritage Site. The question that was the focus Wednesday was whether the project is appropriate for the city's historic district.
Some concerns noted during the meeting included debating the spirit of the historic district and new construction, the former of which members said was not designed to circumvent construction, but rather to make sure it harmonious with existing properties.
Board members took turns questioning architect Antonio Fiol-Silva, of SITIO, about the project. Specific questions uncovered that the building's HVAC unit and other mechanical structures would not be on the building's roof.
"I personally think it is a much better project," Fiol-Silva said.
World Heritage designation
In other news, the board received a presentation from the Bethlehem World Heritage Commission about a proposed World Heritage designation of the Historic Moravian Community.
Curtis "Hank" Barnette, vice chairman of the organization, and Charlene Donchez Mowers, a senior advisor of the Bethlehem World Heritage Commission, praised HARB for doing a good job enforcing the district's guidelines.
Barnette said the organization filed a nomination document outlining why the city is worthy of being nominated for the world designation, which is now under review.
"We're very hopeful that we'll have an answer and possible nomination by later this year, early next year," Barnette said.