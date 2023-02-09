S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The South Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board continued an appeal hearing involving a proposed sober living facility residence Thursday night at the township building.
The plan, offered by Moyer Construction LLC, is proposed for 3599 Broadway, which is in proximity to Cetronia Elementary School, located at 3635 Broadway.
Moyer is arguing its plan is "similar in character and impact to the permitted use of an assisted living facility," which is allowed in the R5 zoning district where the parcel is located.
A sober living facility is not specifically listed currently in the township's zoning ordinance. The site previously housed an assisted living facility, which disbanded in 2014.
Attorney Nicholas Sabitine III, representing Moyer Construction, told the board during the first night's hearing Dec. 1 that a sober living residence is different from a treatment facility because it is for individuals "exiting" drug and alcohol rehab programs, not participating in one.
The township is maintaining the proposed sober living facility is a treatment facility, not an assisted living facility. A treatment facility is not permitted in this zoning district.
South Whitehall Township and Parkland School District are officially parties against the petition. Attorney Matthew Deschler, representing the school district, argued previously the legal definitions of a drug and alcohol facility and an assisted living facility are not like one another.
On Thursday night, Jeremy Rios, who would operate the facility, was further questioned. He said the facility would have 38 residents in the main house and "four to five managers," two of whom would be on duty 24 hours per day.
The managers would live behind the facility in apartments. The managers are not certified by the state, and "are people more mature in their recovery," Rios said.
All sober living residents would be required to be gainfully employed.
"We really encourage people to take days jobs," as opposed to working at night, Rios said.
Rios testified there was "no written agreement" between Rios' company, Rios Recovery, and Eric Moyer, the principal of Moyer Construction. However, Rios said he would serve as the property's manager, and described their relationship like a management company that would have a management agreement with a property owner.
Medication would be kept on site for residents. Rios said the medications would be kept in a locked room in a locked box.
Rios was asked about the process clients would go through before entering the Cetronia facility. The first step, Rios said, was a detoxification center stay, which would last from five to 10 days or longer, depending on the addiction type.
After successful release, the individual would move to short-term rehabilitation for another 30 to 45 days, followed by likely moving to a halfway house and then to a recovery house.
He added the goal will be for the Cetronia facility to be licensed.
Following Rios' testimony, the hearing officer heard testimony from Laura Warmkessel, who served as a witness for a neighboring objector. Warmkessel testified the applicant's proposal does not comply with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services' requirements for an "assisted living facility."
During a public comment session, Parkland School District Director Patrick Foose said only a modicum of common sense was required to recognize a sober living residence does not belong near an elementary school.
"To be quite frank, the property should be condemned," Foose added.
During a previous hearing, testimony was received from Moyer, who has collaborated with Rios to operate five sober living residences in Allentown and Bethlehem. Two of the five are licensed.
On Dec. 29, the zoning hearing board appointed a hearing officer to review Moyer's appeal due to the board's inability to obtain a quorum during the January and February months. As a result, the board will make a final decision based on the hearing officer's report.
The hearing was continued to Feb. 14 at 7 p.m., which is expected to be the final hearing.